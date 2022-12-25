Completa le canzoni di Natale (QUIZ)

Pensi di conoscere tutte le più belle canzoni di Natale? Mettiti alla prova col nostro quiz
Conosci tutte le più belle canzoni di Natale? Completa il nostro quiz
Con l’arrivo delle festività tornano in radio tutte le canzoni di Natale più belle e famose di sempre. Da Mariah Carey, a Michael Bubblè, alla nostra Laura Pausini, fino ad arrivare ai grandi classici.
Credi di conoscere tutti i testi dei brani più popolari? Mettiti alla prova col nostro quiz.
Alla fine, condividi con noi il tuo risultato, e scopri se sei un Grinch o un elfo natalizio. Buon divertimento!
I don't want a lot for Christmas, there is just one thing I need...
I don't care about the presents underneath the Christmas tree
I don't want the presents underneath the Christmas tree
I don't care about the presents and the Christmas tree
Corretta!
Sbagliata!
Santa Claus won't make me happy...
With a cake on Christmas day
With a toy on Christmas day
With a kiss on Christmas day
Corretta!
Sbagliata!
I won't make a list and send it...
To the South Pole
To Santa Claus
To the North Pole
Corretta!
Sbagliata!
Last Christmas, I gave you my heart...
But the very next day you gave it away
But the very next week you gave it away
But the very next year you gave it away
Corretta!
Sbagliata!
This year, to save me from tears...
I'll give it to everyone
I'll give it to someone special
I'll give it to my new boyfriend
Corretta!
Sbagliata!
You better watch out...
You better not smile
You better not scream
You better not cry
Corretta!
Sbagliata!
Santa Claus is comin' to town, he sees you when you're sleeping...
He knows when you're awake
He knows if you are not
He knows when you're bored
Corretta!
Sbagliata!
So this is Christmas, and what have you done...
Another year over and a new one just begun
Another year is here
This year is done and a new one just begun
Corretta!
Sbagliata!
And so this is Christmas, I hope you have fun, the near and the dear one...
The young and the old
The old and the young
For yellow and red one
Corretta!
Sbagliata!
And so this is Christmas, for weak and for strong...
For poor and the rich ones
For all the people
For rich and the poor ones
Corretta!
Sbagliata!
I'm dreaming of a white Christmas, just like the ones I used to know...
Where the treetops glisten and people listen to hear sleigh bells in the snow
Where the trees glisten and children listen to hear sleigh bells in the snow
Where the treetops glisten and children listen to hear sleigh bells in the snow
Corretta!
Sbagliata!
Feliz Navidad, prospero año...
y mucho amor
y felicidad
y buena suerte
Corretta!
Sbagliata!
Astro del ciel, pargol divin...
Mite agnello redentor
Dona luce alle menti
Santo agnello redentor
Corretta!
Sbagliata!
Tu che i vati da lungi sognar, tu che angeliche voci nunziar, luce dona alle genti...